/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Barnesville city reservoir was down 7.6 feet when this photo was taken Nov. 18. The city has tightened its outdoor water restrictions due to severe drought conditions. No rain is in the longterm forecast.

City tightens watering restrictions

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
By Walter Geiger

Barnesville’s water reservoir was down 7.6 feet as of Nov. 18 and, on Monday morning, the city tightened water restrictions for its water customers here and in Milner.

EPD has also implemented Level 2 restrictions that coincide with Barnesville’s.

Those with even numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 a.m. Those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursday and Sunday during the same hours.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette