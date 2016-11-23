By Walter Geiger
Barnesville’s water reservoir was down 7.6 feet as of Nov. 18 and, on Monday morning, the city tightened water restrictions for its water customers here and in Milner.
EPD has also implemented Level 2 restrictions that coincide with Barnesville’s.
Those with even numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 a.m. Those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursday and Sunday during the same hours.
The Barnesville city reservoir was down 7.6 feet when this photo was taken Nov. 18. The city has tightened its outdoor water restrictions due to severe drought conditions. No rain is in the longterm forecast.
City tightens watering restrictions
