Dr. Jackson dies
Dr. Jackson dies
Walter Geiger
Top Stories
Thursday, November 24. 2016
Longtime Barnesville dentist Dr. James Holland Jackson Jr. died Thanksgiving afternoon at Eternal Hope Hospice after being moved there Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Breedlove Memorial Chapel.
