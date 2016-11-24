/Unitedbank
Dr. Holland Jackson

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Obituaries
Thursday, November 24. 2016
Longtime Barnesville dentist Dr. James Holland Jackson Jr. died Thanksgiving afternoon at Eternal Hope Hospice after being moved there Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Breedlove Memorial Chapel.
