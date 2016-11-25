/Unitedbank
Beaver Ginger Moss Dean

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Friday, November 25. 2016
Mrs. Beaver Ginger Moss Dean, age 56, of Barnesville passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Wimberly Moss and the late Mrs. Inies McCracken, and also her Stepfather, the late Mr. William Huff. Mrs. Dean was a member of the Barnesville First United Methodist Church. She worked at the Lamar County Primary School for more than 10 years as a pre-k teacher. She had a passion for teaching and children and she loved genealogy and history.   Survivors include her Husband of 31 years- Kimbra Dean of Barnesville, GA.; 1 Daughter- Leigh Dean of Barnesville, GA.; 2 Sons- Austin Dean (& Ashley) of Barnesville, GA. and Mason Dean of Tifton, GA.; 2 Sisters- Vickie Harris (& Phillip) and Darlene Camp (& John), both from Thomaston, GA.; Nephew- Mike Greene; Many other Nieces & Nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Beaver Dean will be conducted Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 2 O’clock in the First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Tom McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 5pm until 7pm.   Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net  Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.  (770) 358-1678
 
