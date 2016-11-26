Dr. James Holland Jackson, Jr. was a Southern gentleman, devoted husband and father, beloved dentist and humanitarian. He died peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, just one day after going to Eternal Hope Hospice.
Dr. Jackson, 85, was born August 20, 1931, the son of Dr. James Holland Jackson, Sr. and Louise Lovejoy Jackson. He was a lifelong resident of Barnesville, GA and practiced dentistry in downtown Barnesville for 47 years. He graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry in 1959, was inducted into Corpus Cordis Aureum at Emory and was past president of the Central Georgia Emory Alumni Association.
Having had perfect attendance for some 50 years, the Barnesville Rotary Club bestows the James Holland Jackson Award to any member who attains perfect attendance for a year. He was a past president of the Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow and was in its first Hall of Honor.
A lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, he was an usher and sang in the choir but as was his nature, he avoided spotlight and never agreed to sing a solo. He was a longtime member and chairman of the Barnesville-Lamar County Library Board of Trustees and chairman of the Lamar County Health Department where upon his retirement he donated his dental equipment to start the public dentistry program. He was named the Barnesville-Lamar County Outstanding Businessperson of the Year in 2006.
In addition to his local involvement, his outreach had worldwide impact. He supported an orphanage in China after traveling with his daughter and son-in-law to adopt his granddaughter. Dr. Jackson exchanged the Barnesville Rotary flag with the Hong Kong Rotary Club where the flag still stands. He also did mission work in Russia with the Friendship Force.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a rifle instructor and was regarded with having keen sight and insight. An avid reader, Dr. Jackson enjoyed history, art, nature, gardening and most of all spending time with his beloved family and pets.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Louise Corry Jackson, and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Eileen Eubanks Smith Jackson of Barnesville; a daughter, Elizabeth Jackson Graham (John) of Ft. Thomas, KY; two step-daughters, Leigh Smith Stuart of Atlanta, and Jeanie Smith Mays (Walt) of Macon; a granddaughter, Grace Louise Graham; three step-grandsons, John Byron Strauss, Jackson Smith Stuart and Zayne Ansel Arell; a sister, Nancy Jackson Thomas of Barnesville; a brother, William Cotter Jackson of Atlanta; nephews, Edward Albert Thilenius (Debbie), James Robert Thilenius (Michele) and William Jackson Thilenius (Shelley); great-niece, Elizabeth Ariel Thilenius; great-nephew, Garrett Robert Thilenius and Goddaughters Jannellen Rigg and May Melton Geiger.
Funeral services for Dr. James Holland Jackson Jr. will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom McElroy, Rev. Jay Tenney and Dr. Lee Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 375 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204 or the Lamar County Animal Shelter Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Central Georgia, 577 Mulberry Street, Suite 1600, Macon, GA 3120.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com.
