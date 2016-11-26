Bob Cloudt dies in Austria

Robert (Bob) Alfred Cloudt, 65, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2016 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Duncan Cloudt; two sons, Kevin Cloudt of Cartago, Costa Rica and Michael Cloudt and daughter in law Heather Cloudt of Palm City, FL; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jedd Lake of Cumming; 10 grandchildren, Nina, Steven, Gabe, Elizabeth, Walker, Palin, Eli, Jesse, D.J. and John Luke; mother, Virginia Matthews Cloudt of Lawrenceville; nrothers and sisters-in-law, Dwight and Karen Cloudt of Prescott, AZ and Wayne and Keitha Cloudt of Big Island, VA; sister, Catherine Cloudt of Atlanta; aunt, Juanita Goddard of Jefferson; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews along with a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Moritz Alfred Cloudt, Jr. and a brother, Steven Noel Cloudt.
Bob was a graduate of Chamblee High School and The Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked as a textile engineer for Deering Milliken in LaGrange and Continental Tire in Barnesville in the late 1970's and 80's before changing careers to the insurance field. Bob earned the credentials of Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) and was formally employed by Prudential Insurance Company then later joined Colonial Life as an account executive and independent agent. He also represented a variety of other companies and enjoyed serving his clients' needs through employee benefits, supplemental insurance as well as individual insurance assistance. He was blessed by the many friendships he developed through the years while working in the insurance field.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He was a gifted marksman, rarely missing his mark. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to deer hunting season all year. He was a member of the Knoxville Trophy Club in Crawford County where he skillfully harvested several trophy size deer.
Bob had an unusual gift as a pianist although he had a profound hearing disability. He could play most any tune by ear after hearing it only a few times. He loved to play for his own enjoyment but all who heard him were blessed. For several years he was a regular at Heritage Inn Nursing Home as he entertained the residents and staff during meal times.
Bob lived his life in service to others. He was Chapter Leader of the John Birch Society seeking to educate others and make a difference in upholding the values that America was founded on. He loved his country and was a true patriot.
As a youth Bob was a Boy Scout and completed the requirements of Eagle Scout although was never awarded the rank. He later became involved as an adult scout and enjoyed several years as Scout Master of Troop 31 and later served on scouting committees with the Flint River Council. He was privileged to guide several young men in becoming Eagle Scouts.
Bob's passion was his love for Christ and making Him known to others. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville where he was a substitute Sunday School Teacher, served on the Sunday School Council as well as a variety of committees through the years. He was recently recognized as a Life Deacon having met the requirements by serving as a deacon for more than 30 years. He enjoyed participating in the jail ministry where he shared his faith and ministered to inmates in
need of Christ's love.
Bob served along with his wife as co-coordinator of the Barnesville Relay Center for Operation Christmas Child. He was always excited to collect gift filled shoeboxes to be distributed to children as a catalyst for sharing the Gospel.
Bob was a member of the Gideons International and devoutly committed to placing Bibles in facilities such as hotels, schools and prisons as well as distributions to students on college campuses.
Bob's family was his pride and joy. He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved his parents, brothers and sister as well as all of his extended family and looked forward to and enjoyed time spent with them. Bob was a man of integrity, generosity and optimism, always seeking the good in others. He looked forward to hearing the words of his Savior, "well done, good and faithful servant."
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Barnesville, Operation Christmas Child, Gideons International or Little Children of the World.
Funeral arrangements include family visitation on Monday, November 27, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Barnesville from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services are Tuesday, November 28, 2016 at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist of Barnesville. Internment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.
Breedlove Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bob Cloudt dies in Austria
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks