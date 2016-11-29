No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Squares

10 minutes active; 2+ hours inactive to prepare serves 12-16
INGREDIENTS
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 cup (8 sheets) graham cracker crumbs
1 cup powdered sugar
¾ cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside.
Place graham cracker squares in a large, resealable plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush the crackers until broken into crumbs. Pour crumbs into a bowl and set aside.
Pour melted butter over graham crackers, then add powdered sugar and vanilla, stirring to incorporate. Stir in peanut butter and mix until fully combined. Pour into lined baking dish.
Put chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and melt in 20-second increments, stirring in between, until fully melted. For more peanut butter flavor, add 1-2 tablespoons of peanut butter and stir to combine.
Spread melted chocolate over the peanut butter batter and chill in refrigerator for 2-3 hours. To serve, allow pan to warm slightly before cutting into squares.
