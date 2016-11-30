By Walter Geiger
The LC 3, twins Lance and Lawrence Austin and Qua Searcy, played key roles in Georgia Tech’s big win over Georgia Saturday in Sanford Stadium in Athens.
Searcy scored the winning touchdown on a six-yard run with 30 seconds left. Searcy flew through the air for the final three yards of the game winner.
Former LC standout Qua Searcy dives into the endzone with the game-winning touchdown during Georgia Tech’s 28-27 upset of Georgia in Athens. Coach Franklin Stephens, who coached Searcy and twins Lance and Lawrence Austin their final two years at LC, said Georgia never offered them a scholarship. Stephens is now at Ware County. “You kind of look at them physically and they kind of get underestimated because of their physical stature but what can’t be judged is what beats behind their sternums. They have a very, very competitive nature that you don’t find in a lot of athletes anymore. They’re making the most of their opportunity and I am sure they’re very thankful that coach (Paul) Johnson took a chance on them,” Stephens told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Photo: Hyosub Shin, AJC)
LC 3 shine in Tech win over UGA
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks