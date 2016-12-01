Southside Riders make donations today

The Southside Riders Association will be donating teddy bears to local law enforcement officers and first responders at 5:30 p.m. today as a way to bring happiness to children caught in the midst of a traumatic experience.
The Southside Rider’s Association is a non-profit, charity centered group of motorcycle enthusiasts, who share the purpose of improving the image of the motorcyclist in the community. With community involvement and with their support in Local Children’s Charities, the group has been able to help improve their image as well as the image of others.
Since its beginning 17 years ago, the SRA has hosted multiple events for different charities and organizations including an annual DFCS Christmas party and Tab Run in Griffin that collect tabs from aluminum cans to donate to the Columbus Ronald McDonald House. The SRA has been giving away bears in different counties for three years hoping to bring smiles to children’s faces when confronted by law enforcement or first responders during disheartening experiences. This donation was made possible by the SRA Teddy Bear Ride held in July at Truett’s Grill in Griffin where over 3,000 teddy bears were donated.This will be the SRA’s first year donating teddy bears in Lamar County and the event will be held at the LC football field at 5:30 p.m. today. All are invited to attend and motorcyclists are welcome to ride in on their bikes.
“One of our goals is to show kids that all bikers and police officers aren’t that bad,” said SRA’s Allen Beavers. “Everything we do is for the kids.”