Lamar has enjoyed two days of rain but they will make little impact on severe drought conditions here unless more is to follow. Light rains are also predicted to resume late Saturday.
While this will help lawns and pastures and perhaps allow for over seeding with winter grazing, it is unlikely to have much impact on Barnesville’s water reserves. The city reservoir was eight feet below full pool Sunday morning and things are rapidly approaching the critical level there, according to city manager Kenny Roberts.
City water reserves under 100 days
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks