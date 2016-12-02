Mrs. Janet S. Price, age 68, of Milner, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2016 at the Hope House in Griffin.
Mrs. Price was born in Charleston, WV on December 25, 1947 to the late Lawrence Tatterson, Sr. and the late Pauline Shenefield Tatterson. She is also preceded in death by her step-mother Mary Leone Tatterson and son Curt Watson. Mrs. Price was a Christian who loved sharing the gospel and led many to the Lord. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Griffin where she was actively involved in the senior adults, missions, womens and quilting groups. She also enjoyed serving her community as a “Pink Lady” at Spalding Regional Hospital, as well as donating her time to other various organizations.
Survivors include her husband, Floyd Price; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Kenneth Sampson; son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Lynn Watson; step-daughters, Regina Estevez and Judy Evans; step-son, Jeffrey Price; daughter-in-law, Kelly Watson; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Thomas and Carolyn Landers; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence Tatterson, Jr. and Fay and host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Janet S. Price will be held on Monday, December 5, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church. Rev. Tim Conort will officiate. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Heritage Funeral Home, 1512 Williamson Road, Griffin, GA 30224 is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagefhgriffin.com