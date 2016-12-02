Halls have been decked with boughs of holly and weary decorators are ready to welcome visitors Saturday for the 2016 Holiday Tour of Homes. It is sponsored by the Barnesville Women’s League.
The Tour of Homes is scheduled Dec. 3 and the doors of five grand locations will be open from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. Tickets may also be purchased prior to the event from DB’s Pizzeria, Goggans Florist, the Chamber of Commerce or any Women’s League member. All proceeds from the tour will benefit local charities. Detailed addresses with a map will be available on the day of the tour and all tour-goers are invited to stop by the Women’s Clubhouse with their ticket stub to enter a drawing and enjoy light refreshments. Each site on the tour features splendid decor wrapped in an abundance of history and holiday cheer.
Kathryn Claxton decorated the Christmas tree at the Gordon State College Alumni House. She enjoyed Christmas Eve’s at her uncle Emmett Coleman’s house every year.
Holiday tour of homes features five favorites
