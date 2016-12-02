Fun Run and 5k participants are gearing up for a holly “Dolly” Christmas by running for the dogs in Dolly Goodpuppy’s Holiday Hustle this Saturday.
Walk, run or jog for the Dolly Goodpuppy Society on Dec. 3 in their Holiday Hustle 5k or fun run. All proceeds will benefit the Dolly Goodpuppy Society, a Department of Agriculture- licensed canine rescue organization that promotes humane education and responsible pet ownership. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag of dog food to support the Dolly dogs and to dress in holiday spirit with flashing lights and festive attire. The cost to register on the day of the race is $35 and $20 for children under 12. T-shirts will be available, but are only guaranteed for all who pre-registered.
Registration packet pick up is at 5 p.m. and the fun run will begin one hour prior to the 7 p.m. 5k race. The 5k route will be the same as the certified Barnesville Buggy Days route beginning and ending at Summers Field.
First, second and third place awards will be given to 5k winners by male/ female age categories.
Special prizes will also be awarded for best dressed, so participants are encouraged to come to the event dressed in festive gear or as their favorite Christmas character. For additional information contact Kathy Oxford at 678-877-9532.
Holiday Hustle is Saturday
