ESF goal is $15,000

The Empty Stocking Fund held their first boot drive last Wednesday and has already had an outpour of generosity from the community with donations and family adoptions. This year the ESF will support 218 children from 78 different families.
Volunteers are creating shopping lists and checking them twice. Shopping crews of volunteers braved Black Friday crowds and began shopping Thanksgiving Day until 2 a.m. and continued shopping again on Black Friday to take advantage of sales.
The volunteers received donations throughout the day from other shoppers who supported the ESF’s objective. Lamar County Concerned Citizens collected toys and donated them to the ESF at their November meeting and both Southern Rivers and Rock Springs have already adopted families. The First United Methodist Church of Barnesville has adopted 25 children and continues to be a big supporter in the ESF by putting up an Angel Tree every year. “Empty Stocking could not continue to do what we do without the support of the community,” said ESF’s Vicki Forsyth.
“The community has supported us in the past and continues to support us still, and we are truly thankful for all the support— and for the generosity that has already been pouring in this season.”
The goal for funds is $15,000 and Empty Stocking will continue to work towards that goal throughout the month of December. A couple weeks ago the Fund received a donation from Bankston Lumber and community members have graciously begun filling boots with spare change during the Fund’s weekly boot drives. Boot drives will be held every Saturday in December, weather permitting, and any spare change is welcomed.
“Every little bit helps and adds up quickly,” concluded Forsyth. “We are thankful for all donations and for everyone who has supported us both in the past and present. We are especially thankful for the Barnesville and Lamar County Fire Departments for their continued assistance with the boot drive fund raising project.”
Support is also encouraged and anticipated in upcoming community events that will benefit the ESF.
Monetary donations, or unwrapped children’s toys will be graciously accepted during the Chamber Business After Hours event at United Bank from 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, December 8.
Christmas Auctions at Barnesville Buggytown Auction will be underway Saturday, December 17. All are invited to come out, get some great bargains and listen for the cowbell to ring.
Every time the cowbell rings toys are being donated to the toy box for the ESF.