Mrs. Jane Mangham Meixel, age 94, of Barnesville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2016, in an Upson County healthcare facility. She was born on May 30, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Mr. Lorie James Mangham, Sr., and the late Mrs. Rebecca Bush Mangham. She was reared in the Baptist faith. She graduated from Gordon Military High School and College and earned a degree from GSCW, now known as Georgia College and State University. She married the late Mr. George Meixel (Mike) Sr. on August 13, 1942, the day after he finished Naval flight school. Afterwards, they lived various places in the United States. They retired in Tallahassee, Florida, before moving to Jane’s hometown of Barnesville. Mrs. Meixel was an elementary school teacher for a number of years in Tallahassee, Fl. and bought and managed rental property. She enjoyed her life as the wife of a Navy Officer and a Marine, loved playing bridge, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include 1 Son- George Meixel, Jr. (& Debbie) of Indian Harbour Beach, Fl.; 1 Daughter- Rebecca Meixel Carter of Dahlonega; 6 Grandchildren- Richmond Carter (& Jenny), Samantha Carter Jackson, Virginia Carter Slocum (& Justin), Bud Meixel, David Meixel, and Christopher Meixel (& Sabrina); 2 Great Grandchildren- Everett Slocum and Allison Jackson; 1 Sister- Reba Mangham; 1 Brother- Lorie Mangham, Jr. (& Josephine). A nephew, niece, and a great niece also survive.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers that provided her excellent care for the past few years.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jane Meixel will be conducted on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at 11 O’ clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, from 10AM until the service hour.
