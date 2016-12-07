On this, the 75th anniversary of the Japnese attack on Pearl Harbor, Gail Rooks is sharing these photos she found in a medal box beloning to her late father, Frank Patrick. Patrick took the photos during the surrender ceremony at Cabatuan Airfield on Panay Island in the Pacific.
The ceremony took place on Sept. 2, 1945, the same day Japan formally surrendered with Gen. Yoshijiro Shigemitsu signing for Japan and Gen. Douglas MacArthur accepting for the Allied Forces on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
Barnesville's Frank Patrick photographed Panay Island surrender
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks