Barnesville's Frank Patrick photographed Panay Island surrender

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, December 7. 2016
On this, the 75th anniversary of the Japnese attack on Pearl Harbor, Gail Rooks is sharing these photos she found in a medal box beloning to her late father, Frank Patrick. Patrick took the photos during the surrender ceremony at Cabatuan Airfield on Panay Island in the Pacific.

The ceremony took place on Sept. 2, 1945, the same day Japan formally surrendered with Gen. Yoshijiro Shigemitsu signing for Japan and Gen. Douglas MacArthur accepting for the Allied Forces on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Patrick had been a projectionist at three local theaters prior to World War II and became a projectionist in the Army along with his duties as a radio operator.

Rooks found the photos and thought it would be appropriate they be shared on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor atrocity.

Research revealed the story behind the photos which show Col. Ryoichi Tozuka signing the surrender document while Col. Raymond G. Stanton accepts for the U.S. Army. All indications are Frank Patrick, who returned home to run the Barnesville water works for generations, was on the front row. Patrick also become an accomplished framer and wood turner.

You can read more about the surrender on Panay Island here.

