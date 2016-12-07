Ingredients
3 cups butter, softened
1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/2 cups cornstarch
Nonpareils and/or halved candied cherries
Directions
In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually add flour and cornstarch, beating until well blended.
With hands lightly dusted with additional cornstarch, roll dough into 1-in. balls. Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Press lightly with a floured fork. Top with nonpareils or cherry halves.
Bake at 300° for 20-22 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Yield: 16-18 dozen.
Whipped Shortbread Cookies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks