Mr. Mickey Edwin O’Neal, age 68, of Milner GA, passed away Monday, December 5, 2016 in a Spalding County healthcare facility. He was the son of the late Mr. James Lester O’Neal and the late Mrs. Lillian Florence Carpenter O’Neal. Mr. O’Neal was retired from the Coca Cola Company where he served as a Special Events Coordinator. He was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Army, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a Mason, a hard worker and he loved his Grandchildren who called him “Papa”. Mr. O’Neal was Member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: Wife – Mrs. Betty Martin O’Neal of Milner ; Daughter – Nicki Yates of Milner ; Son – Joshua O’Neal (& Cassie) of Milner ; Son-in-law – David Yates of Milner ; 6 Siblings – Wanda Coley of Thomaston, Diane Frantz of Leslie, Ga., Rick O’Neal of Thomaston, Dennis O’Neal of Thomaston, Jeffrey O’Neal (& Jessica) of Leesburg, and Kim O’Neal of North Carolina ; 6 Grandchildren – Devon Yates of McDonough, Justice Yates of Milner, Summer Yates of Milner, Samuel O’Neal of Acworth, Briana O’Neal of Acworth, and Hazel O’Neal of Milner ; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law – Ken & Jackie Holliman, Jimmy & Christine Martin, Joanne Sutton, and Dwayne Martin ; and several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral Services for Mr. Mickey Edwin O’Neal will be conducted Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.
