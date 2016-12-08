/Unitedbank
/Eedition

GSP releases final report on death of Marquella Hicks

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, December 8. 2016
By Walter Geiger

The Georgia State Patrol has issued its final report on the death of Marquella Shanana Hicks who was struck and killed by a motorist just after 2 a.m. Nov. 25 on Johnstonville Road.

The report by Trooper N.A. Truitt notes Hicks, 23, was emotionally upset, wearing dark clothing and ‘improperly’ in the roadway in front of her home at 411 Johnstonville Rd. when she was struck by a 1987 Chevy passenger van.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette