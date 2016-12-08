GSP releases final report on death of Marquella Hicks

By Walter Geiger
The Georgia State Patrol has issued its final report on the death of Marquella Shanana Hicks who was struck and killed by a motorist just after 2 a.m. Nov. 25 on Johnstonville Road.
The report by Trooper N.A. Truitt notes Hicks, 23, was emotionally upset, wearing dark clothing and ‘improperly’ in the roadway in front of her home at 411 Johnstonville Rd. when she was struck by a 1987 Chevy passenger van.
