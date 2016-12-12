East's tree goes north

By Diana New
Georgia’s official Christmas tree will be illuminated today at ceremonies at the state capitol and Barnesville’s Sanders East and his family will be front and center in the audience. The official tree came from property around the old East homeplace near Covington.
A private contractor removed the 20 foot red cedar Nov. 28 and it was delicately transported to Atlanta and decorated for today’s event.
East, who goes by Sam, has owned and operated the Barnesville Motel since 1979. He has farms in both Jersey and Brooks. He once had a large spread in Covington but has sold it all except for a small tract that is the site of the family home.
