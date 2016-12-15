Police report

Between Monday, December 5 and Monday, December 12 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Neisha Craig, 37, 101 B Maplewood Drive, Forsyth, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana;
Kathy McDaniel, 54, 262 Indian Trail, Barnesville, theft by shoplifting.
There were 134 calls for service including: three fights, one animal complaint, 33 security checks, one theft, three burglaries, seven domestics, 12 meet in person, 14 foot patrols, 15 suspicious persons/vehicles, 16 stopping persons/vehicles, one accident, three ambulance needed, three escorts, 20 alarms and two wanted/stolen.
They issued seven citations including: one use of tag to conceal identity, one too fast for conditions, one failure to yield when entering intersection, one failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway, one driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, one theft by shoplifting and one no thru trucks.