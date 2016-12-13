/Unitedbank
BPD, GBI working North St. shooting

Tuesday, December 13. 2016
GBI agents and Barnesville Police investigators are working a shooting incident that occurred this Tuesday afternoon in the North St. area of Barnesville. There has been at least one confirmed fatality. More to follow.
