Catherine P. Mays

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Death Notices
Thursday, December 15. 2016
Mrs. Catherine P. Mays, 66, of 110 Richardson Street, transitioned December 8, 2016 in the Eternal Hope Hospice. Funeral Services was held on December 15, 2016 1pm at the East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated and interment was held in the O’Neal Cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.

Catherine legacy will live on in the hearts of three daughters Mrs. Charlise (Danny) Barlow, Mrs. Kathy(Rodney)Weston, and Mrs. Faye(Sherod)Brice all of Barnesville. One son Mr. John Mays Jr. of Barnesville. Grandchildren Mrs. Marquitta (Sekhu)Gentle of South Carolina, Rodrekus Weston, Rashad Mays, and Landyn Brice all of Barnesville. Five great-grandchildren also survive. One God daughter Ms. Katiyah Brown of Barnesville. Three sisters Mrs. Minnie Lee (Lewis) Fletcher, Ms. Charlene Richardson, and Ms. Marsha Richardson all of Barnesville. One brother Mr. Charlie Frank (Carol) Phillips of Barnesville. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss her dearly.
