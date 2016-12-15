Keadle retiring, Cooper new police chief

His law enforcement career began at the BPD in 1970. He later went to work at the LCSO for late sheriff J.C. Waller. He served for a time as an investigator for the district attorney’s office.
Keadle was elected sheriff in 1984 and served in that post for four years. At that point, he returned to the BPD and was assigned to the fledgling Narcotics Task Force and was influential in building it into a successful drug interdiction unit. He stayed with the NTF until he was named police chief. He was named law enforcement officer of the year in 2016.
A member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, he is married to Kathy Bush Keadle. They live in Redbone.
They have two adult daughters, Karyn Keadle Kellam and Amy Keadle Vaughn, and four grandchildren.
Cooper is also a Lamar County native and a 1982 graduate of LCHS. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served four years as an aircraft repairman.
He holds a degree in networking from Southern Crescent Technical College and has been with the BPD for 30 years, serving as assistant chief since 2010.
He has taken over 2700 hours of law enforcement training in areas such as investigations, information technology and management.
He has worked in the field of missing and exploited children and is involved in multiple youth activities. Cooper was named law enforcement officer of the year in 2014. He is married to the former Suzanne Faircloth Cooper. They have a daughter, Anna; a son, Eric; and four grandchildren.