Young Ty Head is an up and coming athlete who will follow in the footsteps of his sister, softball star Lexy Head, at LC.
Ty, the 10-year-old son of Joe and Jody Head, was the most valuable player of his 10U Trojans football team this fall. He not only has a champion’s heart, he has a heart of gold and a desire to give of himself to others.
Jody Head created the Power of One Heart Facebook page to honor and call attention to her son’s gift for giving. To homeless people in Atlanta, he is a pint sized Santa unafraid to walk the underside of overpasses to serve the needy.
Daylan Cauthen (left) was greeted with a hug by a man on the street in Atlanta who received socks and a blanket from Cauthen and his friends Ty Head and Hutson Traylor.
Young Santas bring cheer to homeless
