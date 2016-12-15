/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Daylan Cauthen (left) was greeted with a hug by a man on the street in Atlanta who received socks and a blanket from Cauthen and his friends Ty Head and Hutson Traylor.

Young Santas bring cheer to homeless

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, December 15. 2016
Young Ty Head is an up and coming athlete who will follow in the footsteps of his sister, softball star Lexy Head, at LC.

Ty, the 10-year-old son of Joe and Jody Head, was the most valuable player of his 10U Trojans football team this fall. He not only has a champion’s heart, he has a heart of gold and a desire to give of himself to others.

Jody Head created the Power of One Heart Facebook page to honor and call attention to her son’s gift for giving. To homeless people in Atlanta, he is a pint sized Santa unafraid to walk the underside of overpasses to serve the needy.

Ty collected socks and blankets for the homeless for two months then, on Dec. 2, he went to Atlanta to distribute them where there was a real need. He was accompanied by his friends Hutson Traylor, Daylan Cauthen and Cameron King.

Their warm gifts were gladly received by the needy just as cold weather arrived to stay in Georgia’s capital.

The group of fledgling elves from Lamar County was greeted with many smiles as they offered comfort and warmth to those in need.

When a young member of the Trojan basketball team and his family lost everything in a house fire recently, young Ty was at the forefront of the aid effort, collecting clothing and other essential items for the displaced family and delivering them promptly.

Christmas is the season of giving. Ty Head has gotten giving down to a fine art.

Take a lesson from him this Christmas season and prioritize giving over receiving.

There are plenty of people right here at home who could use some help this Christmas.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette