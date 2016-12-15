Georgina S. Boggs

Mrs. Georgina Elizabeth Stevenson Boggs, age 93, of Barnesville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2016, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mr. George Stevenson and the late Mrs. Zela Watts Stevenson. Mrs. Boggs was also preceded in death by her Husband, Mr. William L. Boggs. Mrs. Boggs was a house wife, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Barnesville. Mrs. Boggs enjoyed herding and taking care of the cows, and working with puzzles.
Mrs. Boggs is survived by: Her Daughter – Nancy E. Carter (& Russ) of Parker, CO ; Her Son – William E. “Billy” Boggs (& Terry) of Barnesville ; 4 Grandchildren – Elizabeth Mollman (& Kevin) of Parker, CO, Victoria Carter of Aurora CO., Penny Elaine Buchanan (& Kevin) of Clemmons, NC, and William Clayton “Clay” Boggs of Fort Worth, TX ; 9 Great Grandchildren – Jaci Carter, Sophia Warren, Caylynn Mollman, Ethan Mollman, Amber Nicole Boggs, William “Chance” Boggs, Colin Buchanan, Christian Buchanan, and Madeline Buchanan ; & 1 Great Great Grandchild – Ellie Buchanan.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Georgina Elizabeth Stevenson Boggs will be conducted Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Tom McElroy and Dr. Jackson Landham officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2016, from 1:00 p.m. to the service hour.
