Farr resigns as chamber president

Chamber president Jessica Farr has submitted her resignation in order to pursue her education at a higher level.
Farr served the board for two years, beginning with her service as interim president in September 2015 where she readily took on the task of one of the most successful Barnesville Buggy Days in recent history. She was unanimously voted in as president in May.
“It is a bittersweet occasion to hand in my resignation after having such a wonderful experience working at the chamber for these past two years. I have learned much and have experienced many opportunities,” said Farr. “I have given this decision a lot of thought and prayer, and it was not a decision I made lightly.”
Farr’s resignation will be effective Friday, Dec. 23 and the chamber board will soon have a special called meeting to discuss the search for a new director.