Public Notices 12-20-16
Tuesday, December 20. 2016
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Mary Moncrief Ross, deceased.
Estate No. 8364
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All interested persons and to whom it may concern: Cecil Moncrief has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Mary Moncrief Ross deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Jan. 16, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia,
County of Lamar:
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of HENRY RALPH ARMISTEAD, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render an account of their claims or demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2016
Steven L. Jones
GALLOWAY & LYNDALL, LLP, Attorney for the Estate, 406 N. Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223, (770) 233-6230. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Georgina Stevenson Boggs deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of Dec., 2016.
Nancy Elizabeth Boggs Carter & William Edward Boggs, Personal Representatives, 215 Ponderosa Lane, Barnesville, GA 30204.
(12-20)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Charles Franklin Presley, deceased.
Estate No. 8328
Notice
In Re: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
To: Eileen Wright and any unknown Heirs
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 9, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-13)(4)(p)
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of William Malcolm Sanders, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of November, 2016.
Mary Seleste Luccion, Personal Representative, 10478 St. Tropez Pl., Tampa, FL 33615. (11-29)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Andrew Milton Duren, deceased
Estate No. 8359
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Rebecca Thomas Whitman has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Andrew Milton Duren deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Dec. 27, 2016.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (11-29)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Stewart Madison Redd, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 22nd day of November, 2016.
Betty Ann Redd, Personal Representative, 232 High Falls Rd., Jackson, GA 30233.
(11-29)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Marvin C. Howard, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of November, 2016.
Velma Ward, Executrix of the estate of Marvin C. Howard, deceased, 2636 Lois Lane, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Karen K. Martin, P.O. Box 358, Barnesville, GA 30204.
(11-29)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Lonnie E. Thompson, deceased
Estate No. 8358
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: April Shayne Fulk has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Lonnie E. Thompson deceased, of said County. (The Petition has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with this Court on or before December 27, 2016.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (11-29)(4)(p)
In the Juvenile Court of Henry County
State of Georgia
In the Interest of: T.B.D., Sex: M, Age: 13 years, DOB: 6/25/2003, Case No. 075-16-1641; T.C.L., Sex: F, Age: 10 years, DOB: 6/27/2006, Case No. 075-16-1642; T.R.D., III, Sex: M, Age: 16 years, DOB: 3/29/2000, Case No. 075-16-1643.
Children under years of 18 of age.
Summons
For Petition to Terminate Parental Rights
To: Richard Doyle Thomas, Jr., Father, and to any other persons claiming to have a parental interest in and to B.D.T., a male child born on June 25, 2003; C.L.T., a female child born on 6/27/2006; and R.D.T., III, a male child born on March 29, 2000 all to Sharl Elizbeth Thomas, Mother.
By Order for Service by Publication dated December 7, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on October 4, 2016 by the Henry County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations of the Petition are that the children are dependent children, have been abandoned and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated.
The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for March 2, 2017, at 1:00 o’clock p.m., at the courtroom of the Juvenile Court of Henry County located at 44 John Frank Ward Boulevard, McDonough, Georgia 30253.
The court at trial can enter a judgement ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights, unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to have an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 770-288-6866.
Witness the Honorable William P. Bartles, Judge of said court, this the 9th day of December, 2016.
K. Kilgallen, Deputy Clerk, Juvenile Court, Henry County, Georgia.
In the Superior Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
Angela Carletta Thames, Plaintiff
vs.
Jeffrey Ernest Thames, Defendant
Notice for Service by Publication
To: Jeffrey Ernest Thames
The above-styled action for divorce was filed against you by Angela Carletta Thames on October 17, 2016. By Order dated November 1, 2016, and filed on November 16, 2016, this Court ordered that service by process upon you be had by publication, all as provided by law. You are hereby required to file with the Clerk of this Court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Justin B. Grubbs, 410 E. Taylor Street, P.O. Box 39, Griffin, Georgia 30224, an answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint within sixty (60) days from the date of the Order for service by publication as set forth above.
Witness the Honorable Judge of the Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia.
This the 21st day of November, 2016.
Superior Court of Lamar County. (11-29)(4)(p)(aff)
The Lamar County School Nutrition Program is seeking IFB’s for the Lamar County MIddle School serving line. All inquiries should be directed to Sharon Manley at 100 Victory Lane, Barnesville, GA 30204; phone 770-358-5891 or sharon.manley@lamar.k12.ga.us.
(12-13)(2)(b)
McCoy’s Self Storage, McCoy Rd., Barnesville, GA hereby gives notice of sale under Article 5 Ga. Code 44-12. Auction of Goods in storage units belonging to the following people: James Haygood, E-4; Tommy Smith, A-14; Steven Shadrick, B-17. Sold to the highest bidder. McCoy’s Self Storage has the right to refuse any or all bids. Sale time is Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. (12-13)(2)(p)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Loretta B. Brehaut to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated October 15, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 718, Page 94, Lamar County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America by assignment recorded on November 3, 2016 in Book 920 Page 236 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Eighty-Five Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($85,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on January 3, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONSISTING OF 5.000 ACRES SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 228 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN ON A SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR LORETTA BREHAUT” PREPARED BY PRESLEY, BERNHARD, HARPER & ASSOCIATES (GERALD H. BERNHARD, R.L.S.) DATED APRIL 15, 1999 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 29, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED INTO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE.
FROM SAID PLAT, SAID PROPERTY IS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF TRICE ROAD (80 FOOT RIGHT-OF WAY) WHICH STAKE IS 865.11 FEET IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST BOUNDARY OF LAND LOT 228 WITH SAID MARGIN OF TRICE ROAD; AND RUNNING THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING NORTH 34 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 81.85 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 08 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 145.88 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 24 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST 101.77 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 42 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST 227.86 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 05 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 49.30 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 14 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 90.15 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 38 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 133.95 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 79 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 140.97 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 22 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 027 SECONDS WEST 123.18 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 65 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 121.81 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 72 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST 191.70 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST 153.75 FEET TO A POINT: RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 09 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST 854.56 FEET TO A POINT; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 55 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 150.00 FEET ALONG THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF TRACE ROAD TO THE POINT WHICH MARKS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Commonly known as: 440 Trico Rd, Milner, GA 30257
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Seterus, Inc. they can be contacted at (866) 570-5277 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 14523 SW Millikan Way, Ste 200, Beaverton, Oregon 97005, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Loretta B. Brehaut or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 440 Trice Road, Milner, GA 30257.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America as Attorney in Fact for Loretta B. Brehaut.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 16-17787
(12-6)(4)(x)(aff)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a deed to secure debt from WILLIAM A. BISHOP to UNITED BANK dated May 19, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 703, Pages 110-114, Lamar County, Georgia, Superior Court Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door in Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017 (January 3, 2017 the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO FOR LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY WHICH IS KNOWN AS NO. 207 CHURCH STREET, BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
EXHIBIT “A”
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Barnesville District of Lamar County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as Lot No. 37 in Block “B” in Washington Park Subdivision, fronting on the east side of Barnesville Street 50 feet and running back a uniform width of 150 feet to McBroom Subdivision as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Pike County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part hereof as if set out fully herein.
This is the same property which was conveyed unto Tracey Shepherd from Sarah B. Vick Ritchie a/k/a Sarah B. Vick by Quit Claim Deed dated May 17, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 474, Page 148, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia.
Subject to all easements of record.
The debt secured by said security deed and the note given in evidence thereof have been and are hereby declared due because of default in payment of the monthly installments due under said note. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is WILLIAM A. BISHOP.
Under the terms of the aforesaid deed to secure debt, said property will be sold as the property of the aforesaid WILLIAM A. BISHOP, subject to all taxes, assessments, easements, and restrictions, if any, and the proceeds of said sale applied as provided in said deed.
Notice of the initiation of proceedings to exercise the power of sale provided in said deed to secure debt was duly given to the debtor/s by the secured creditor no later than 30 days prior to the date of the foreclosure sale, in writing, and sent by registered (or certified) mail, return receipt requested, to the property address (or such other address as the debtor/s may have designated by written notice to the secured creditor), consisting of a copy of the published legal advertisement of said sale (or a copy of the legal advertisement as provided to the newspaper), and mailed as aforesaid; all as required by the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 44-14-162 and 44-14-162.2.
By: William D. Lindsey, Attorney for United Bank
William D. Lindsey
Attorney at Law
342 College Dr.
Barnesville, GA 30204
Phone: (770) 358-1188.
(12-6)(4)(x)
Notice of Sale Under Power. State of Georgia, County of LAMAR. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by LEESA A. WINTER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NOMINEE FOR MARKET STREET MORTGAGE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , dated 05/23/2007, and Recorded on 05/28/2007 as Book No. 628 and Page No. 260, LAMAR County, Georgia records, as last assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING LP (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after‑described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $92,200.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the LAMAR County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, the following described property: TRACT I: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 102 OF THE SEVENTH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 1.967 ACRES AND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 1 ON A PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PLAT OF SURVEY FOR VIRGIL L. HOWARD & PATRICIA HOWARD”, DATED MARCH 7, 1997, PREPARED BY JOHN ELWIN KNIGHT, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, A COPY OF WHICH SAID PLAT OF SURVEY IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 237 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND, BY REFERENCE, SAID PLAT OF SURVEY, TOGETHER WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THEREON, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
TRACT II: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 102 OF THE SEVENTH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 5.00 ACRES, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PLAT OF SURVEY FOR VIRGIL L. HOWARD & PATRICIA HOWARD”, PREPARED BY JOHN ELWIN KNIGHT, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MARCH 7,1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 237, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THEREON, IS HEREBY INCORPORATED INTO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION AS IF SET OUT FULLY HEREIN. The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING LP holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING LP (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44‑14‑162.2, BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP may be contacted at: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, 7105 CORPORATE DRIVE, PLANO, TX 75024, 800‑669‑6650. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44‑14‑162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 257 HOWARD ROAD, BARNESVILLE, GEORGIA 30204 is/are: LEESA A. WINTER or tenant/tenants. Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc. The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9‑13‑172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph. BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING LP as Attorney in Fact for LEESA A. WINTER.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 00000006376321 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER LEVINE & BLOCK, LLP 4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100 Addison, Texas 75001 Telephone: (972) 341‑5398.
(12-6)(4)(x)(aff)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, LAMAR COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ruby Dee Keaton to United Bank dated 6/26/2006 and recorded in Deed Book 583 Page 54 Lamar County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Georgia Housing and Finance Authority, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 76,591.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on January 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 120 of the 7th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, and in the City of Barnesville, lying on the eastern side of Hannah Street, and being more particularly described as Lot 21 upon a certain plat of survey entitled “Final Plat-Berry Acres Subdivision, Phase I”, by Philip M. Davis, Ga. RLS No. 2381, dated Dec. 6, 1996, and recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 217, in the Office of the Clerk of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated herein by reference.
Subject to all easements and restrictions of record.
This Property is known as No. 106 Hannah Street according to the present numbering system in Barnesville, Georgia.
This is the same property which was conveyed unto Allgene H. Waller from Gilles Robitaille & Martin Robitaille by Warranty Deed dated April 3, 1997, and recorded in Deed Book 210, Page 102, said records.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 106 Hannah Street, Barnesville, GA 30204 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Ruby Dee Keaton or tenant or tenants.
State Home Mortgage is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
State Home Mortgage
Loss Mitigation
60 Executive Park S. NE
Atlanta, GA 30329-2231
404-679-0624
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Georgia Housing and Finance Authority as agent and Attorney in Fact for Ruby Dee Keaton
Aldridge Pite, LLP (formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP), 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7400.
1033-2063A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1033-2063A
(12-6)(4)(x)(aff)
