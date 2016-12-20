Forsyth man killed in Saturday crash here

By Walter Geiger
A Forsyth man in his early 20s was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on Hwy. 41 North just outside Barnesville.
Roger Sullivan of Clayton English Drive in Forsyth was driving northbound in a van at 4:08 a.m. when he ran off the road and took out fencing and a for sale sign at the old Tarpley cabin, according to coroner Jim Smith.
The van overturned and Sullivan was ejected. He died at the scene.
A female passenger, Kenya Sullivan of Barnesville, left the scene but was brought back there by a relative, according to sheriff Brad White. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries. The accident is being worked by the Georgia State Patrol. Alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash, sheriff White said.
