By Diana New
Brannon Waller holds numerous academic achievements but remains humble while he is celebrated as the 2017 STAR student for Lamar County High School.
Waller scored a 1460 out of 1600 on his SAT and will be honored for receiving Star Student Achievement Recognition (STAR) during the Jan. 19 Community Awards banquet. Although he has been dual enrolled and primarily attending Gordon State College, Waller selected Sara Wilson as his STAR teacher after taking her math class during his sophomore year of high school. Waller has kept a close student/ teacher relationship with Wilson since the class and has been provided encouragement in all of his academic endeavors.
“This has been something I have always wanted to achieve, and Mrs. Wilson has always been there to provide encouragement,” said Waller. “Many teachers provide their students with great knowledge and spectacular insight to different subjects but Mrs. Wilson’s teaching left a huge personal impact on my will to succeed academically. She always kept an amazing attitude and her students always came to class excited to learn.”
Wilson and Waller: Lamar’s own STARS
