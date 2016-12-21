/Unitedbank
Annie Ruth Hamm shared her Christmas gift list with Santa Clause during the annual Empty Stocking Fund After Hours at United Bank. The annual event raises money for the ESF which helps needy local children at Christmas. A huge crowd was on hand to enjoy food and fellowship and to contribute to the effort. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Empty Stocking Fund reaches goal

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, December 21. 2016
The Empty Stocking Fund received a little over $6,200 and a truck load of toys during the United Bank’s after hours event, successfully meeting its goal of $15,000.

The ESF also received a large donation of toys from East Mt. Sinai Church and a donation of toys and money from the Redbone community that was collected during their Christmas party.

“We have met our original goal, but have picked up more families and expect to pick up a few more before Christmas,” said ESF’s Vicki Forsyth. “As long as funds and donations keep coming in, we will not turn anyone away. Every child deserves a new toy at Christmas that has been given from the heart, and the way the community supports each other is what makes Barnesville such a special place to live.”

Justin Wallace with the city fire department headed up the boot drives for ESF.

Wallace along with helpers Akeem Colquitt and Kenneth Whitelock have raised a generous amount of donations throughout the month of December.

Empty Stocking’s toy pick up will be from 8:30- 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 24.
