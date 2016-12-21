The Empty Stocking Fund received a little over $6,200 and a truck load of toys during the United Bank’s after hours event, successfully meeting its goal of $15,000.
The ESF also received a large donation of toys from East Mt. Sinai Church and a donation of toys and money from the Redbone community that was collected during their Christmas party.
Annie Ruth Hamm shared her Christmas gift list with Santa Clause during the annual Empty Stocking Fund After Hours at United Bank. The annual event raises money for the ESF which helps needy local children at Christmas. A huge crowd was on hand to enjoy food and fellowship and to contribute to the effort. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Empty Stocking Fund reaches goal
