Lamar County was well-represented on the Region 5AA all-region football team.
Center Michael Tenney made the first team on offense. Defensive end Terry Grier and linebackers Andruw O’Neal and Rondez Fletcher made the first team on defense. Quarterback Malik Collier and wide receivers Tae Holiday and Alondrick Cole made the second team on offense.
Tackle Cedric Dumas, linebacker Malik Banks and defensive backs Jaylund Harris and Cole made the second team on defense.
Defensive end Adderius Barron earned honorable mention status.
Trojans make all-region team
