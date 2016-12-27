/Unitedbank
Infant found dead in motel room

Tuesday, December 27. 2016
A three week old infant was found dead in a room at the Barnesville Motel early Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the motel at just after 6:30 a.m. and found the infant, Sadie Kay McGahee, dead. All indications are the mother rolled over on the child and suffocated it while sleeping, according to coroner Jim Smith.

Sheriff Brad White said the family was down on its luck and the mother and father were in one bed with the infant and a two-year-old.

Smith said the baby's body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy as a precaution but foul play is not suspected.
