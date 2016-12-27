Capt. Melvin (Mutt) Eugene Williams Jr.

After graduating from Choctawhatchee High School and studying horticulture at Florida A&M University, he started his own tree service in Orlando. Mutt then followed his love of fishing and received his captain’s license and ran many charter boats in Destin. He specialized in marlin fishing which was his passion! Over the next 30 years, his career as a 500-ton Captain took him to Mexico, Hawaii, Costa Rica and Bermuda. Mutt enthusiastically told wonderful tales of his beloved sport and the people he met along the way!
Heart and lung diseases took his zest for life and God peacefully took him home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held January 14, 2017, at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, at 1:00 p.m., to be immediately followed by a reception on the American Spirit boat, located dockside at AJ’s on the Harbor in Destin.
A private Scattering of Ashes ceremony for family and friends will be held at a later date.
To share memories or condolences; Donna’s email is madonna8396@gmail.com.