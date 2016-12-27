Mrs. Sara McLeod, age 84, of Barnesville passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson. She was born July 9, 1932 in Dodge, and was the daughter of the late Young and Mary Smith Rogers. Mrs. McLeod was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Eastman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd McLeod. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Janice McLeod of Barnesville; daughter and son-in-law, Harriett and John Laurence of Forsyth; grandchildren and spouses, Eleanor and Brandon Powell of Albany, NY, Alan McLeod of Colonie, NY, and Deven Laurence of Norfolk, VA; great-grandchildren, Helen, William and Sarah Powell; and sisters, Joyce Jones and Mary Frances Wilson, both of Eastman, and Betty Sue Brown of Hawkinsville.
The family received friends at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Services were arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at breedlovememorialchapel.com.