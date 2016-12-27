Public Notices 12-27-16
Tuesday, December 27. 2016
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Winifred Gaynelle Phillips Powell, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of Dec., 2016.
George Robert Phillips, Personal Representative, 6618 Rolling River Rd., Harrison, TN 37341.
(12-27)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Mary Moncrief Ross, deceased.
Estate No. 8364
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All interested persons and to whom it may concern: Cecil Moncrief has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Mary Moncrief Ross deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Jan. 16, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia,
County of Lamar:
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of HENRY RALPH ARMISTEAD, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render an account of their claims or demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2016
Steven L. Jones
GALLOWAY & LYNDALL, LLP, Attorney for the Estate, 406 N. Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223, (770) 233-6230. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Georgina Stevenson Boggs deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of Dec., 2016.
Nancy Elizabeth Boggs Carter & William Edward Boggs, Personal Representatives, 215 Ponderosa Lane, Barnesville, GA 30204.
(12-20)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Charles Franklin Presley, deceased.
Estate No. 8328
Notice
In Re: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
To: Eileen Wright and any unknown Heirs
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 9, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-13)(4)(p)
In the Juvenile Court of Henry County
State of Georgia
In the Interest of: T.B.D., Sex: M, Age: 13 years, DOB: 6/25/2003, Case No. 075-16-1641; T.C.L., Sex: F, Age: 10 years, DOB: 6/27/2006, Case No. 075-16-1642; T.R.D., III, Sex: M, Age: 16 years, DOB: 3/29/2000, Case No. 075-16-1643.
Children under years of 18 of age.
Summons
For Petition to Terminate Parental Rights
To: Richard Doyle Thomas, Jr., Father, and to any other persons claiming to have a parental interest in and to B.D.T., a male child born on June 25, 2003; C.L.T., a female child born on 6/27/2006; and R.D.T., III, a male child born on March 29, 2000 all to Sharl Elizbeth Thomas, Mother.
By Order for Service by Publication dated December 7, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on October 4, 2016 by the Henry County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations of the Petition are that the children are dependent children, have been abandoned and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated.
The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for March 2, 2017, at 1:00 o’clock p.m., at the courtroom of the Juvenile Court of Henry County located at 44 John Frank Ward Boulevard, McDonough, Georgia 30253.
The court at trial can enter a judgement ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights, unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to have an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 770-288-6866.
Witness the Honorable William P. Bartles, Judge of said court, this the 9th day of December, 2016.
K. Kilgallen, Deputy Clerk, Juvenile Court, Henry County, Georgia.
(12-20)(4)(p)(aff)
Grand Jury Presentments
December Term 2016
Lamar Superior Court
To: Honorable Judge Thomas H. Wilson, Chief Judge, Lamar County Superior Court
Towaliga Judicial Circuit
The Grand Jury chosen and sworn at the December Term 2016, of the Lamar County Superior Couirt, submits the following presentments:
We wish to commend our Judge Thomas H. Wilson for the clarity and thoroughness of his charge to our body and for the dignity and efficiency with which court proceedings are conducted.
We wish to express our appreciation to the District Attorney, Richard Milam, and his staff for the competent and courteous manner in which they have handled all matters brought before us. Also, we wish to thank our Bailiff Jim Jimmerson for his courteous help.
We wish to commend the Clerk of Superior Court, Caleb A. Tyson and his staff for their assistance to the Grand Jury.
We wish to commend Sheriff Brad White and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office; Chief Chuck Keacle and Barnesville Police Department; Chief Jake Sutton and Milner Police Department for their outstanding protection of the people of Lamar County and their assistance to this Grand Jury.
We wish to commend Wayne Jones, our Foreperson and Kirby Kale Kump our Clerk, for the work they performed during our deliberations.
We also wish to commend all Officers, Deputies and Investigators who were proficient and professional in the explanations of the cases that were presented to this Grand Jury.
We recommend that these presentments, Inspections and recommendations be published in the official organ and the regular fee be paid for publishing.
Grand Jury Inspections:
1. Sheriff Brad White/County Jail:
The facility was clean, orderly and professionally ran. The staff was friendly and helpful. The inmates we encountered were respectful, busy and appeared to be well treated.
However, the age of the facility limits our County from having a state of the art facility. The safety of staff and inmates is a matter of supreme importance and our inspection of the control room left us with great concerns:
1. The control room needs major technological upgrading, especially with antiquated control panels and cell to control room intercom system.
2. Although we were encouraged to see the 911 system has been technologically upgraded recently, the GPS system in the patrol cars still needs to be added.
3. To increase the safety of the staff and inmates the ENTIRE internal security system needs to be on emergecy back-up power.
4. Some inmate showers are in desperate need of upgrading for the safety of prisoners.
Given the age of the jail, the Sheriff is doing a great job administrating it. HOWEVER, we recommend serious consideration be given to building a new Jail facility as part of the next SPLOST budget.
The location of the Magistrate Court inside the jail curtails transportation of inmates. The Magistrate Judge’s sense of respect and fairness toward the inmates was refreshing.
2. Caleb Tyson/Clerk of Superior Court:
We the Grand Jurors went to the Clerk’s Office at the Lamar County Courthouse, we found a couple of things that needed adjusted like being overcrowded, but everything else seem to be in order.
The Clerk made one specific comment, he would like to see the County give a $1.00 an hour raise in pay to entry level employees.
3. Andrea Anthony/Tax Commissioner:
We found that the building is in need of new carpet; AC repair; Security glass for front counter. Security personnel on duty full time. Rear bathroom in need of repair (plumbing). Better internet for faster Customer Service.
4. Judge Kathryn Martin/ Probate Court:
Planning stage for new Web based traffic system which requires a separate internet connection. Currently the Office shares Internet services with other Offices.
No other specific needs or requests at this time.
5. Richard Milam/District Attorney:
After investigating the DA’s Office we found everything to be in order and neat.
We are encouraged that the DA’s Office will have a new Office in the Courthouse in order to add an additional Assistant District Attorney to help with caseload.
This the 13 day of December, 2016.
Respectfully submitted, Wayne Jones, Foreperson; Kirby Kale Kump, Clerk.
Received in Open Court, ordered, filed and published. This the 14 day of December, 2016.
/s/ Honorable Thomas H. Wilson, Judge, Superior Court, Towaliga Judicial Ciruit.
Filed in Open Court, this the 14 day of December, 2016.
/s/ Caleb A. Tyson, Clerk, Lamar Superior Court.
(12-27)(b)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Ruby C. Skinner to United Bank dated July 30, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 735, Page 316, Lamar County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $90,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, February 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 68 of the 8th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 2.34 Acres, lying on the Northern side of Shadowmore Drive (a/k/a Shadowmore Road), and being more particularly described upon a certain plat of survey entitled “Property Survey for Yvonne Carr” prepared by G. Tim Conkle, GA RLS No. 2001, dated December 15, 1998, and recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 468, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
Located on the above described property is a dwelling known and designated as 297 Shadowmore Drive, Zebulon, Georgia.
Said property is known as 297 Shadowmore Drive, Zebulon, GA 30295, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Ruby C. Skinner; Kenton E. Skinner, successor in interest or tenant(s).
United Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for Ruby C. Skinner
File no. 16-062268
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a deed to secure debt from WILLIAM A. BISHOP to UNITED BANK dated May 19, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 703, Pages 110-114, Lamar County, Georgia, Superior Court Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door in Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017 (January 3, 2017) the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO FOR LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY WHICH IS KNOWN AS NO. 207 CHURCH STREET, BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
EXHIBIT “A”
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Barnesville District of Lamar County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as Lot No. 37 in Block “B” in Washington Park Subdivision, fronting on the east side of Barnesville Street 50 feet and running back a uniform width of 150 feet to McBroom Subdivision as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Pike County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part hereof as if set out fully herein.
This is the same property which was conveyed unto Tracey Shepherd from Sarah B. Vick Ritchie a/k/a Sarah B. Vick by Quit Claim Deed dated May 17, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 474, Page 148, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia.
Subject to all easements of record.
The debt secured by said security deed and the note given in evidence thereof have been and are hereby declared due because of default in payment of the monthly installments due under said note. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is WILLIAM A. BISHOP.
Under the terms of the aforesaid deed to secure debt, said property will be sold as the property of the aforesaid WILLIAM A. BISHOP, subject to all taxes, assessments, easements, and restrictions, if any, and the proceeds of said sale applied as provided in said deed.
Notice of the initiation of proceedings to exercise the power of sale provided in said deed to secure debt was duly given to the debtor/s by the secured creditor no later than 30 days prior to the date of the foreclosure sale, in writing, and sent by registered (or certified) mail, return receipt requested, to the property address (or such other address as the debtor/s may have designated by written notice to the secured creditor), consisting of a copy of the published legal advertisement of said sale (or a copy of the legal advertisement as provided to the newspaper), and mailed as aforesaid; all as required by the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 44-14-162 and 44-14-162.2.
By: William D. Lindsey, Attorney for United Bank
William D. Lindsey
Attorney at Law
342 College Dr.
Barnesville, GA 30204
Phone: (770) 358-1188.
(12-6)(4)(x)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, LAMAR COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ruby Dee Keaton to United Bank dated 6/26/2006 and recorded in Deed Book 583 Page 54 Lamar County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Georgia Housing and Finance Authority, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 76,591.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on January 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 120 of the 7th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, and in the City of Barnesville, lying on the eastern side of Hannah Street, and being more particularly described as Lot 21 upon a certain plat of survey entitled “Final Plat-Berry Acres Subdivision, Phase I”, by Philip M. Davis, Ga. RLS No. 2381, dated Dec. 6, 1996, and recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 217, in the Office of the Clerk of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated herein by reference.
Subject to all easements and restrictions of record.
This Property is known as No. 106 Hannah Street according to the present numbering system in Barnesville, Georgia.
This is the same property which was conveyed unto Allgene H. Waller from Gilles Robitaille & Martin Robitaille by Warranty Deed dated April 3, 1997, and recorded in Deed Book 210, Page 102, said records.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 106 Hannah Street, Barnesville, GA 30204 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Ruby Dee Keaton or tenant or tenants.
State Home Mortgage is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
State Home Mortgage
Loss Mitigation
60 Executive Park S. NE
Atlanta, GA 30329-2231
404-679-0624
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Georgia Housing and Finance Authority as agent and Attorney in Fact for Ruby Dee Keaton
Aldridge Pite, LLP (formerly known as Aldridge Connors, LLP), 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7400.
1033-2063A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1033-2063A
(12-6)(4)(x)(aff)
