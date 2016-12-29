Grand jury recommends new jail

By Walter Geiger
The December term grand jury is designated annually as the investigative grand jury and does inspections of county facilities. This year’s group has recommended the construction of a new jail.
The current jail, named for longtime sheriff J.C. Waller, was built in 1993. Incarcerated clients are tough on facilities and 23 is pretty old in jail years.
The grand jury found the jail was orderly and well run.
“The staff was friendly and helpful. The inmates we encountered were respectful, busy and appeared to be well treated,” the grand jurors wrote in their presentments.
They noted, however, that the age of the jail prevents it from being a state of the art facility. They were greatly concerned about the jail control room and cited the safety of staff and inmates.
