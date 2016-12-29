Commission bids farewell to Van Baker

By Walter Geiger
At its final meeting of the year Dec. 20, the Lamar County commission bade farewell to Van Baker who completes a four-year term Dec. 31.
Baker, a Republican and retired Norfolk Southern railroad executive, decided not to seek reelection. Ryran Traylor, another Republican, ran unopposed for Baker’s post and will take office Jan. 1.
“It has been my pleasure. I had no idea what I was getting into. It has been a learning process. I have great appreciation for all the men and women on this board and who work on county staffs. In four years, I have seen tremendous positive change. I have been proud to be a part of that,” Baker said.
County commissioner Van Baker (center) was honored with a plaque and proclamation at his last meeting Dec. 20. Baker, a retired railroad executive, has seen improvements during his four-year term. “In four years, I have seen tremendous positive change. I have been proud to be a part of that,” he said.” Pictured are (l-r) commission chairman Charles Glass and commissioners Nancy Thrash, Baker, Bob Heiney and Bennie Horton. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
