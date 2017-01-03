Sheriff's report

Between Thursday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 28 the following were processed through the Lamar County jail:
Dyran Sentell Banks, 25, Barnesville, driving without a valid license;
Latasha L. Carter, 30, Barnesville, parole/probation violation;
Dillon Jarrod Clark, 29, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked and headlight violation;
Marie Evelyn Dee, 43, Macon, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked and tag light violation;
Deronte Rashod Douglas, 22, Flovilla, parole/probation violation;
Jameze Keshawn Fallings, 19, Thomaston, probation violation;
Sheena Marie Frederick, 30, Barnesville, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, two counts possession of a controlled substance,
theft by receiving stolen property, drugs not in original container and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies;
Jason Joseph Gaspard, 34, Barnesville, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, two counts possession of a controlled substance,
theft by receiving stolen property, drugs not in original container and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies;
Bryant Antonio Lucas, 34, Barnesville, battery;
Demarcio Hernandez Stodghill, 33, Jackson, conspiracy to commit a felony;
Toby Ray Tiencken, 40, Reynolds, criminal trespass;
William Ray Tiencken, 64, Reynold, criminal trespass;
David Arlen Waddle, 33, Thomaston, failure to appear;
Joshua Adam Ward, 39, Barnesville, battery;
Deontavious Rodrico White, 35, Jenkinsburg, theft by taking, conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies answered 124 calls.
Lamar County 911 Center answered 32 calls.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 16 911 calls.
Barnesville Police Department responded to 14 911 calls.
Lamar County Fire Fighters responded to 12 911 calls.
Barnesville Fire Fighters responded to 8 911 calls.
Community Ambulance Service responded to 15 calls.
There were 12 accidents.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies served 8 state warrants and issued 6 traffic citations.