GSP issues report on fatality

The Georgia State Patrol has released its report on the Dec. 17 accident on Hwy. 41 here that claimed the life of 25-year-old Roger Sullivan of Forsyth.
Sullivan was driving a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on Hwy. 41 at 4:05 a.m. in a curve when he crossed the centerline. Sullivan overcorrected and lost control.
The SUV rotated clockwise and left the highway on the right side. It struck a fence at 618 Hwy. 41 South before rolling over several times and landing upside down in a creek. Sullivan was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene from head and other injuries.
A passenger, 25-yearold Kenya Katrice Shaw of 128 Park Place in Barnesville, was taken to Upson Regional Hospital by ambulance.
The report by Trooper S. Storey notes Shaw told investigators both she and Sullivan had been drinking and were arguing at the time of the crash. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
Shaw underwent routine blood alcohol testing after the crash.