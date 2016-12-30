Time running out for awards nominations

The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2017 Outstanding Citizen of the Year and Businessperson of the Year is Jan. 4.
The 2017 Outstanding Citizen and Businessperson will be announced alongside other exceptional citizens at the Community Awards Banquet Jan. 19. Nominations should be turned into the chamber office no later than 5 p.m. January 4. Nomination forms must include biographical information about the nominee, including a brief summary of their professional life, participation in civic, church and social activities, contributions to the community and why the person should receive the award. Updated nomination forms can be found at the chamber office, or on their website barnesville. org. Completed forms may be mailed to P.O. Box 506, Barnesville or faxed to 770-358-5886.
January’s banquet will also recognize the community’s Farmer of the Year, Career Woman of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Britton Cauthen Firefighter of the Year and the STAR student and STAR teacher.
The Farmer of the Year will be presented by the Farm Bureau, the Career Woman will be presented by the Rotary Club, the Law Enforcement Officer will be presented by the Dewaine T. Bell Difference Makers, the Firefighter will be presented by the fire department and the STAR student and teacher will be recognized by the Kiwanis Club.
Tickets for the banquet are $25 and must be purchased before 5 p.m. January 16. For additional information contact the chamber at 770-358-5884.
