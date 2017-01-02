Kathy Oxford coming home to lead IDA

Kathy Davis Oxford, a veteran of the economic development field who lives in Barnesville, has been hired as executive director of the Industrial Development Authority to replace Missy Kendrick who resigned last year to take a similar post in Polk County.
Oxford will assume her new duties in February.
Press release from Kenny Roberts of the IDA:
The Barnesville-Lamar County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) is proud to announce its new Executive Director is Kathy Oxford of Barnesville. She has been in the economic development profession for over 23 years marketing on the local community level, multi-county region and the state level. Her experience at project management, existing industry support, strong marketing and communication, budgeting and public speaking were key factors in the selection process.
Ms. Oxford began her career as the Executive Director for both the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Development Authority. She went on to become a Regional Project Manager for the Georgia Department of Economic Development and is currently a Senior International Trade Manager for the Georgia Department of Economic Development where she manages approximately 60 active Georgia manufacturing exporters across the state. Ms. Oxford is uniquely qualified for this position having spent her career in all aspects and industry sectors related to economic development, said Kenny Roberts, Chairman of the Barnesville-Lamar County Industrial Development Authority. She has maintained her traditional economic development skills along with gaining new tools as her career developed into international trade promotion.
“The skill sets and relationships Kathy has built over her more than two decades in economic development in local, statewide, and international work, combined with the goals and leadership of the Industrial Development Authority, will make an excellent combination that I am excited to see for Barnesville-Lamar County,” said Roberts. “She is recognized as a leader among the statewide and local economic development community.”
“It will be a privilege to work with our IDA Board, the leadership of Barnesville and Lamar County and our businesses and manufacturers, all who contribute so much to our economy,” Ms. Oxford said adding, “I look forward to engaging with my home community in ways that continue to carry us forward.”
