Public Notices 01-03-17
Tuesday, January 3. 2017
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Frederick C. Crews, deceased
Estate No. 8363
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern:
Thomas Edward Crews has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Frederick C. Crews deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 30, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (1-3)(4)(p)
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Winifred Gaynelle Phillips Powell, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of Dec., 2016.
George Robert Phillips, Personal Representative, 6618 Rolling River Rd., Harrison, TN 37341.
(12-27)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Mary Moncrief Ross, deceased.
Estate No. 8364
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All interested persons and to whom it may concern: Cecil Moncrief has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Mary Moncrief Ross deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Jan. 16, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia,
County of Lamar:
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of HENRY RALPH ARMISTEAD, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render an account of their claims or demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2016
Steven L. Jones
GALLOWAY & LYNDALL, LLP, Attorney for the Estate, 406 N. Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223, (770) 233-6230. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Georgina Stevenson Boggs deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of Dec., 2016.
Nancy Elizabeth Boggs Carter & William Edward Boggs, Personal Representatives, 215 Ponderosa Lane, Barnesville, GA 30204.
(12-20)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Charles Franklin Presley, deceased.
Estate No. 8328
Notice
In Re: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
To: Eileen Wright and any unknown Heirs
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 9, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-13)(4)(p)
In the Juvenile Court of Henry County
State of Georgia
In the Interest of: T.B.D., Sex: M, Age: 13 years, DOB: 6/25/2003, Case No. 075-16-1641; T.C.L., Sex: F, Age: 10 years, DOB: 6/27/2006, Case No. 075-16-1642; T.R.D., III, Sex: M, Age: 16 years, DOB: 3/29/2000, Case No. 075-16-1643.
Children under years of 18 of age.
Summons
For Petition to Terminate Parental Rights
To: Richard Doyle Thomas, Jr., Father, and to any other persons claiming to have a parental interest in and to B.D.T., a male child born on June 25, 2003; C.L.T., a female child born on 6/27/2006; and R.D.T., III, a male child born on March 29, 2000 all to Sharl Elizbeth Thomas, Mother.
By Order for Service by Publication dated December 7, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on October 4, 2016 by the Henry County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations of the Petition are that the children are dependent children, have been abandoned and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated.
The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for March 2, 2017, at 1:00 o’clock p.m., at the courtroom of the Juvenile Court of Henry County located at 44 John Frank Ward Boulevard, McDonough, Georgia 30253.
The court at trial can enter a judgement ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights, unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to have an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 770-288-6866.
Witness the Honorable William P. Bartles, Judge of said court, this the 9th day of December, 2016.
K. Kilgallen, Deputy Clerk, Juvenile Court, Henry County, Georgia.
(12-20)(4)(p)(aff)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Ruby C. Skinner to United Bank dated July 30, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 735, Page 316, Lamar County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $90,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, February 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 68 of the 8th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 2.34 Acres, lying on the Northern side of Shadowmore Drive (a/k/a Shadowmore Road), and being more particularly described upon a certain plat of survey entitled “Property Survey for Yvonne Carr” prepared by G. Tim Conkle, GA RLS No. 2001, dated December 15, 1998, and recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 468, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
Located on the above described property is a dwelling known and designated as 297 Shadowmore Drive, Zebulon, Georgia.
Said property is known as 297 Shadowmore Drive, Zebulon, GA 30295, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Ruby C. Skinner; Kenton E. Skinner, successor in interest or tenant(s).
United Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for Ruby C. Skinner
File no. 16-062268
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(12-27)(6)(x)(aff)
