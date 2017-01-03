An employee of the probate court office at the Lamar County courthouse has been arrested on theft charges.
Tanisha Murphy, a veteran in the office, turned herself in at the Lamar jail at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. She is charged with felony theft by taking.
The charges arose when funds were found to be missing. The investigation was done by the GBI.
Probate judge Kathy Martin issued the following statement Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.:
The week of December 19, 2016 I was made aware of a discrepancy in an account and after reviewing the account, I requested a complete investigation by the appropriate law enforcement agency to determine how the discrepancy occurred.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted and began the investigation the week before Christmas, with the full cooperation of the Court personnel and myself.
After being informed of the outcome of the investigation, Court Clerk Tanisha Murphy has been terminated as an employee with the Lamar County Probate Court as of December 30, 2016.
Without question, the integrity of the Court is vital to the citizens, the Court personnel and especially to myself. The trust you place in me, as your Probate Judge, is something I take very seriously, this is why the matter was handled by the GBI and in a timely manner.
Any questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.