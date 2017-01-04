Robert Grammar

Mr. Robert Jason Grammer, age 48, of Barnesville Ga, died Friday, December 30, 2016, at The Medical Center Of Central Georgia.
Mr. Grammer, was born on November 2, 1968, to Dell Land Harris and the late Terry Grammer. He worked as a welder for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Morris Grammer of Barnesville Ga; daughters, Mrs. Kourtney Jones of Macon Ga, Mrs. Kaeli (Cody) Gibson of Manchester Ga; sons, Mr. Nick (Sloan) Grammer of Thomaston Ga, Mr. Nelson (Jeannie) Grammer of Thomaston Ga, Mr. Jordon Bishop of Manchester Ga; mother, Mrs. Dell (Frankie) Harris of Thomaston Ga; brother, Mr. Bob (Dee) Harris of Maples Fl; sisters, Mrs. Terrie (Chad) Rosborough of Thomaston Ga, Mrs. Shelby (Jason) Reid of Thomaston Ga; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Wade Grammer.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Monday January 2, 2017 from 5-7 p.m.