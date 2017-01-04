Bizarre case leaves man dead, wife hospitalized

A bizarre case left a Lamar County man dead and his wife hospitalized after a suicide attempt as 2016 wound down.
The saga began Christmas eve just after 9 p.m. when deputies responded to a mobile home at 1124 Hwy. 41 South where paramedics were treating an unresponsive male identified as Robert Jason Grammer, 48.
His wife, Elizabeth Grammer, 43, reported her husband had been drinking beer and vodka all day. She noted she is a veterinarian and said her husband asked for some medication and she gave him .5 ml. of butorphanol, a Schedule IV narcotic, from her lockbox which he injected and almost immediately became unresponsive. She told Dep. Bossie Davis that she knew she should not have done so but she did not think he would use the drug.
Robert Grammer was taken to Monroe County Hospital then transferred to Macon Medical Center where he was placed on life support.
On Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. Dep. Cynthia Patten was dispatched to the same residence. She found Elizabeth Grammer unresponsive on a couch with an IV in her arm and the IV bag hanging from the ceiling as the result of a suicide attempt. She was also taken to the Monroe County Hospital where she was revived. She is currently in a psychiatric ward in Macon, according to sheriff Brad White.
On Dec. 30, Robert Grammer was removed from life support and died. His funeral was held Jan. 2 at Coggins Funeral Home in Thomaston.
Elizabeth Grammer was employed at Southside Animal Hospital in Griffin. Sheriff White said the case will be handed over to district attorney Jonathan Adams to determine what charges, if any, will be filed against Elizabeth Grammer.
For more on this story, see the 1.10.17 print edition of The Herald Gazette.