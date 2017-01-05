Forecasts and weather models can change considerably over the next 36 hours but, as of now, it appears Lamar County will get a light dusting of snow overnight Friday that will melt away by Saturday afernoon. So, if you are going to make a snowman, plan to do it early Saturday.
Lamar is under a winter storm watch Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain is expected to turn to snow late Friday with snow taking over about 2 a.m. Saturday. Current models call for just over one tenth of an inch here.
Temperatures will rise to 36 degrees Saturday afternoon so the snow will melt as the day goes on.
Again, the forecast could change. As much as 3.5 inches is expected in northeast Georgia, so any deviation could bring heavier snow amounts to our area.
Snow coming but likely not much
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks