James Edward Stewart, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2016 on his 89th birthday. The family will meet friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, GA with the Rev. Frank Gibson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Macon GA 31201.
Mr. Stewart, son of the late Clarence Edward Stewart and Irma Parkerson Stewart was born in Barnesville and resided in Macon. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Walker Stewart, stepson, Philip McMahon and step grandson, Jim Hitchcock. He was a graduate of Gordon Military School. Mr. Stewart worked with Central of Georgia Railroad as a Signalman until he entered the U.S. Navy in WWII. After his discharge from the Navy he returned to Central of Georgia Railroad and in 1966 he was promoted to Signal and Communication Supervisor. He retired in 1987 after 45 years of employment. He was the second of four railroad generations. Both his son and grandson continue the tradition today.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Martha McMahon Stewart of Macon, his sisters, Margaret Stewart Nelson and Carolyn Stewart Oliver, his daughter, Lynne (Ricky) Tucker of Macon, his son, James “Jimmy” (Caroline) Stewart of Lizella, stepchildren, Susan (David) Lubbers of Grovetown, Sandy (Chris) Hunt of Canton, Sandra McMahon of Macon, his grandchildren, Gabe (Allison) Stewart of Mocksville, NC, Brittany (Coleman) Almand of Macon, Natalie Tucker of Spokane, WA, Megan Tucker of Lizella, Hannah Tucker of Macon, step grandchildren, Lindsay (Shane) Stokes of Lizella, Christin (Noah) Huggins of Athens, Daniel Bates of Macon, Evan Bates of Birmingham, Charles Lubbers of Grovetown, Brian Lubbers of Tucson, AZ, Nicholas and Sara McMahon of Macon, Dalton and Trevor Hunt of Canton, and six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.