Frank Vernon Seaton

Posted by
Administrator
in Death Notices
Friday, January 6. 2017
Mr. Frank Vernon Seaton, age 90, of Southern Lamar County departed from this world on January 4, 2017.

Frank served in the United States Army during World War II in the Philippines and in the United States Navy during the Korean War. In his younger days, he worked for Convair on the production lines on the B-36 Bomber. Later, he went to work for Delta Air Lines, from which he retired after a 30 year career.

In his many years of retirement, he enjoyed guitar pickin’ and country music and focused on his favorite hobby- the restoration of classic cars and pickup trucks. A fishing trip or a game of golf was his favorite options when he needed “Time Off.”

Frank was preceded in death by his former wife- Mrs. Josephine Croftchik Seaton; Parents- Mr. Clifford and Mrs. Clara Belle Lowe Seaton; Elder Sister- Mrs. Dorothy Banks; Younger Brothers- Mr. Howard Seaton & Mr. John Seaton.

He is survived by his Son- Mr. Christopher Howard Seaton and his sons wife, Mrs. Margarita Zarmaos-Seaton.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Frank Seaton will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7 O’clock in the chapel of the Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 6 O’clock until the service hour.

Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at www.williamsfh.net

Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 358-1678
