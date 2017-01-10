Sheriff's report

Between Thursday, December 29 and Wednesday, January 4 the following were processed through the Lamar County jail:
Ajas Culea Alexander, 38, Griffin, probation violation;
Jaime Leigh Alpaugh, 34, Griffin, theft by shoplifting;
Angela Denise Barefoot, 36, Lizella, rule absolute;
Gerald Max Beach, 29, Barnesville, child support contempt;
Moneika Shantel Brownlee, 27, Yatesville, probation violation;
Jamorris Antron Cole, 30, Milner, simple battery and disorderly conduct;
Jamira Lindetra Dumas, 25, Barnesville, warrants pending;
Roy Felts, 34, Thomaston, headlight violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving while license suspended or revoked;
Thomas Lee Flynt, 77, Griffin, disorderly conduct;
Penelope Baggerly Goodman, 43, Fort Valley, possession and use of a schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, driving without a valid license and tag light violation;
Giovanni Gutierrez, 24, false report of a crime;
Delacia Reynese Hector, 20, Locust Grove, serving time;
Walter Clinton Hobbs, 48, Griffin, probation violation, driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance;
Tianesha Donshae Holland, 32, Griffin, probation violation;
Micronesia Novake Jones, 44, Barnesville, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness;
William Matthews, 25, Griffin, probation violation;
Tanisha Alvett Murphy, 37, Barnesville, theft by taking;
Nikki Giovante Parker, 42, Griffin, serving time;
Priscilla Lynn Parker, 38, Fort Valley, possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects;
Keevon Dentrece Pope, 26, Griffin, probation violation;
Eddie Leroy Potts, 65, Griffin, disorderly conduct;
April Marie Smith, 31, Milner, warrants pending;
John Douglas Turner, 31, Thomaston, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer;
Rodriguez Arnez Warren, 35, Forsyth, parole violation;
Jasmin Williams, 24, Griffin, arrested for another agency.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies answered 142 calls.
Lamar County 911 Center answered 27 calls.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 19 911 calls.
Barnesville Police Department responded to 16 911 calls.
Lamar County Fire Fighters responded to 14 911 calls.
Barnesville Fire Fighters responded to 9 911 calls.
Community Ambulance Service responded to 21 calls.
There were 17 accidents.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies served 5 state warrants and issued 4 traffic citations.